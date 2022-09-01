Extent of Ravens mascot’s knee injury revealed

The Baltimore Ravens’ mascot had to be carted off the field after he got hurt during a halftime show last week, and the injury is unfortunately as serious as initially feared.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that the Ravens’ mascot, whose name is Poe, will not return this season. The knee injury he suffered is serious enough that the team is holding tryouts for a new mascot.

A blow to Baltimore: The Ravens mascot, Poe, suffered a season-ending knee injury during Saturday’s preseason game vs. Washington, sources tell ESPN. Poe will be placed on injured reserve and team is expected to hold tryouts to find a new mascot while Poe rehabs. Get well, Poe. https://t.co/B89yYdb9CB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2022

Poe was one of several mascots who played on a mascots team against a youth football team during halftime of Baltimore’s preseason game against Washington last Saturday night. The mascot was playing quarterback for the mascots team and suffered a knee injury while being sacked. It was reported that the person dressed as Poe was believed to have suffered a torn ACL.

The Ravens provided a lighthearted updated about Poe after the game, but you have to feel badly for the person under the costume. It is not often that a mascot goes down with a season-ending injury.