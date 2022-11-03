 Skip to main content
Ravens lose key offensive player to season-ending injury

November 3, 2022
by Grey Papke
Rashod Bateman in Ravens gear

May 26, 2021; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (12) participates in a drill during an OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a significant loss Thursday when one of the team’s key offensive players was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced that wide receiver Rashod Bateman will miss the rest of the year and will need season-ending Lisfranc surgery.

The Ravens had high hopes for Bateman this season, but injuries simply prevented him from getting going. The 22-year-old has played in six games and caught two touchdowns, but ultimately left the team’s Week 8 game with what turned out to be a significant injury.

Bateman had been emerging as a favored target of Lamar Jackson, and his absence will deprive the Baltimore offense of a major piece. It may mean that one veteran receiver has to fill a bigger role than initially expected as well.

Baltimore Ravens, Rashod Bateman
