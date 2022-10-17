Ravens could sign ex-All-Pro receiver?

Lamar Jackson may be getting a new weapon (albeit one over a decade older than him).

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to meet this week with free agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson. The soon-to-be 36-year-old remains unsigned after splitting time in 2021 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 3-3 Ravens have not gotten much out of the wide receiver position this year. Though Mark Andrews is still a force of nature at tight end, Baltimore’s receiving corps are led by Devin Duvernay (who has a muffled 18 catches for 240 yards and three touchdowns) and Rashod Bateman (who has missed the last two games with a foot injury).

Jackson, a former All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler with 14 seasons of NFL experience, recently stated that he is not retired and wants to keep playing. However, Jackson noted he had interest in two other NFL teams instead.