Michael Thomas linked to notable AFC team

Michael Thomas seems unlikely to return to the New Orleans Saints next season, and a notable AFC team has been named as a potential fit for the veteran wide receiver.

In an insider column that was published on Sunday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote that scouts view the Baltimore Ravens as a suitor for Thomas if the Saints trade or cut the 31-year-old.

Fowler notes that the Ravens are not expected to re-sign Odell Beckham Jr., and they are a team that values having established veterans at the wide receiver position.

Thomas and the Saints have been at odds for quite some time. Thomas went rogue while recovering from an ankle surgery a few years ago and has been publicly critical of the team for the way the injury was handled. He has been the subject of trade rumors on numerous occasions, but New Orleans still kept him around last season on a restructured contract.

Thomas had just 39 catches in 10 games last season. He trashed Derek Carr and the Saints on social media after the season, so it would be a surprise if he remains with the team in 2024.