Derrick Henry favored to land with top AFC contender

Derrick Henry will be one of the best players available on the free agent-market this offseason, and oddsmakers expect the star running back to draw interest from a top AFC team.

As of Sunday afternoon, DraftKings Sportsbook listed the Baltimore Ravens as the favorite to sign Henry. The Ravens had +200 odds, which means you would have to wager $100 to win $200. The Philadelphia Eagles were second on the list at +400, followed by the Dallas Cowboys at +550 and Houston Texans at +750.

What jersey will King Henry be wearing next season? (Odds via @DKSportsbook) pic.twitter.com/CWXJWWHiQq — NBC Sports Bet (@NBCSportsBet) February 18, 2024

Henry was linked to the Ravens before the trade deadline last season. Baltimore lost JK Dobbins to a torn Achilles in Week 1, and some believed they would make a move for a dependable veteran like Henry. A deal never got close, but the Ravens could now pursue Henry without having to surrender draft compensation.

Though he is on the wrong side of 30 and entering his ninth NFL season, Henry was still plenty productive in 2023. He finished with 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns and averaged 4.2 yards per carry. If he is healthy next season, he could certainly make an impact with a playoff contender like the Ravens.