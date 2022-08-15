Report: Ravens willing to top 1 QB’s massive contract for Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens have been discussing a contract extension with Lamar Jackson throughout the offseason, and it sounds like the two sides may have at least agreed to a floor in negotiations.

Jackson is said to be seeking a contract that is comparable to the fully guaranteed $230 million deal Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens may not be willing to go that high, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Monday that they will likely pay Jackson more than Kyler Murray is now making. Murray recently signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension with the Arizona Cardinals that includes $160 million guaranteed.

“I would imagine the Kyler Murray deal would be the floor. From what I understand the Ravens are willing to go (higher) than that, which was $46.1 million per year in new money. They’re working (on it),” Rapoport said. “I don’t think we’ll get any clarity until probably two weeks from now, right up against the start of the season. But at least they are talking and having real conversations.”

You can hear more of Rapoport’s comments below:

A deal that falls somewhere between Watson’s and Murray’s has always seemed like the most realistic outcome for Jackson. The fully guaranteed deal the Browns gave Watson is unlikely to be replicated anytime soon, even if Jackson has asked the Ravens to match it.

Jackson represents himself and does not have an agent. That has undoubtedly made the negotiations more complicated, and it is also the reason Jackson has given the Ravens a deadline to get a deal done.