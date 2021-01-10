Ravens’ Willie Snead commits costly penalty on 4th down against Titans

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead cost his team a chance to put the Tennessee Titans away in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s AFC Wild Card game.

The Ravens made the decision to go for it facing a 4th and 2 from the Tennessee 23. With a 17-13 lead and 4:28 left, a first down would have kept the drive alive, let the Ravens burn more time, and potentially set themselves up for a touchdown that almost certainly would have put the game to bed.

The Ravens looked to have successfully picked up the first on a short pass to J.K. Dobbins, but Snead was called for offensive pass interference after essentially setting a pick on a defender.

Is this offensive pass interference? pic.twitter.com/bBx9pwZoG2 — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) January 10, 2021

The Ravens had to settle for a 51-yard field goal, which they did convert, but they could have essentially finished off the game there. In the end, they did so after Marcus Peters intercepted Ryan Tannehill on the ensuing drive.