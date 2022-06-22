Ray Lewis releases statement about death of Tony Siragusa

Ray Lewis was among many who paid tribute to former teammate Tony Siragusa on Wednesday.

Siragusa and Lewis were teammates on the title-winning 2000 Baltimore Ravens team, and Lewis paid tribute in a statement released Wednesday. Referring to Siragusa as “like a brother,” Lewis called his former teammate the “ultimate competitor” and encouraged everyone to “hug your loved ones for Goose.”

Among the statements released by the #Ravens just now on the passing of Tony Siragusa, this from Ray Lewis pic.twitter.com/DnyL3R0w8G — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 22, 2022

Siragusa, a longtime defensive lineman with the Colts and Ravens, died at the age of 55 on Wednesday. His sudden death clearly came as a shock to his former teammates.

Siragusa and Lewis spent five seasons together on the Ravens. Lewis was a second-year pro when Siragua, by then a veteran, joined the organization in 1997.