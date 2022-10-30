Referee Clete Blakeman struggled making delay of game announcement

Clete Blakeman has been an NFL official for nearly 15 years, but the veteran did not have the easiest time making one particular announcement on Sunday.

Blakeman got a bit tongue-tied while announcing a delay of game penalty during the Pittsburgh Steelers-Philadelphia Eagles game. That is probably because it was a rare delay of game on the defense. As Blakeman described it, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was guilty of “making a move that’s not necessary and unlike football.”

It appears Graham was penalized for moving the ball after it was spotted, but most reporters in attendance were confused by the call. Apparently Blakeman was, too. It is not often that you see a lead official chuckle while announcing a penalty.