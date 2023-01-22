Referee Shawn Hochuli goes viral for hot mic moment during Chiefs-Jaguars game

Crew chief Shawn Hochuli had just about enough of the crowd during Saturday’s game in Kansas City.

Hochuli was working the Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars divisional playoff game and had a hilarious moment before announcing a roughing the passer penalty in the second quarter. The veteran ref stepped up to make the call but was first heard saying, “Everybody shut up” on his hot mic.

Take a listen.

“Everybody shut up” The ref was fed up 😂😂

Saturday’s game was played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, which has a capacity of over 72,000. Fans of the Chiefs are also known for their raucous dedication.

As for Hochuli, a nine-year veteran as well as the son of famed referee Ed Hochuli, he is earning a reputation of his own for laying down the law no matter who he is dealing with.