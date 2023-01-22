 Skip to main content
Referee Shawn Hochuli goes viral for hot mic moment during Chiefs-Jaguars game

January 21, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Chiefs and Jaguars players on the field

Crew chief Shawn Hochuli had just about enough of the crowd during Saturday’s game in Kansas City.

Hochuli was working the Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars divisional playoff game and had a hilarious moment before announcing a roughing the passer penalty in the second quarter. The veteran ref stepped up to make the call but was first heard saying, “Everybody shut up” on his hot mic.

Take a listen.

Saturday’s game was played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, which has a capacity of over 72,000. Fans of the Chiefs are also known for their raucous dedication.

As for Hochuli, a nine-year veteran as well as the son of famed referee Ed Hochuli, he is earning a reputation of his own for laying down the law no matter who he is dealing with.

