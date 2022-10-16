Chiefs, Bills fans lined up insanely early for Week 6 game

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in one of the biggest regular-season games of the year, and it would be an understatement to say fans were excited for it to get underway.

Fans began lining up at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night. James Palmer of NFL Network shared a video of fans waiting to get into the parking lots to tailgate before 7 a.m. on Sunday. The game kicked off at 3:05 p.m. local time. Some fans who were near the front of the line told Palmer they had been there since the night before.

I do this every time I have a game at Arrowhead. I love it. It’s 6:39am. Kickoff slated for 3:25 CT for the #chiefs and #bills. The groups at the front of this line arrived at 8:30 pm last night. Two of the best fan bases in the NFL #ChiefsKingdom and #BillsMafia together today. pic.twitter.com/borvFQom4X — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 16, 2022

There are few fanbases in the world that are more passionate than those of the Chiefs and Bills, so we should not be all that surprised. Sunday’s game was also a rematch of last year’s epic playoff shootout between the two teams, which is another reason fans were so excited.

Chiefs fans had an awesome gesture for Josh Allen following last season’s game. They probably will not be as kind to the Bills star on Sunday.