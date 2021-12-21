Referee shares why Matt Nagy got unsportsmanlike conduct penalty

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct early in Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, and we now know what led to the penalty.

Nagy was furious after Bears safety Deon Bush was hit with a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty for a collision with Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin over the middle of the field. The call, which was questionable at best, extended a drive for Minnesota while they were already leading 7-0 in the first quarter. Nagy went ballistic on an official over the penalty and was flagged as he was walking away.

After the game, which the Bears lost 17-9, referee Scott Novak explained why the flag was thrown on Nagy. He said it came in response to “inappropriate language.”

Referee Scott Novak on the penalty against Matt Nagy: "The flag was thrown when he started to use inappropriate language toward the official. … I won't repeat what was said but when it crosses the line and it's inappropriate, we throw a flag." — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) December 21, 2021

Nagy must have said something particularly offensive. NFL coaches are typically given plenty of leeway when it comes to protesting calls. They are also seen cursing at officials all the time. Obviously, Nagy crossed the line.

Nagy was furious with the officials all night. Later in the game, he took a page from the Mike Vrabel playbook when he angrily spiked a challenge flag.

Matt Nagy spiked that challenge flag with AUTHORITY pic.twitter.com/yzWhVY1Fpi — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 21, 2021

The Bears fell to 4-10 on the year with their latest loss. Nagy seems unlikely to be back in 2022, so perhaps he wants to go out with a bang.