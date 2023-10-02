Refs missed blatant holding violation on key Patrick Mahomes scramble

The officials for Sunday night’s Kansas City Chiefs-New York Jets game missed a blatant holding violation on a key Patrick Mahomes scramble late in the game.

The Chiefs were leading 23-20 in the fourth quarter and were forced into a 3rd-and-23 situation at their 40 with just under seven minutes left. The situation seemed favorable for the Jets to force a punt and get the ball back, but Mahomes scrambled for 25 yards to pick up the first down. The Chiefs ended up holding the ball the rest of the game and never giving it back to the Jets.

On Mahomes’ big scramble though, the officials missed just how blatantly Donovan Smith (No. 79) held Jermaine Johnson (No. 11). Take a look:

Watch how long Jermaine Johnson (11) gets held on this play with no call 😂 #KCvsNYJ

pic.twitter.com/IB5FniTFh0 — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) October 2, 2023

From the camera angle shared by NBC, that hold could not have been more obvious. And the hold gave Mahomes the wide open lane to run through down the middle of the field.

That was a bad miss — one that really hurt the Jets in their 23-20 loss.