Report: Alex Smith and Mark Sanchez being considered for CBS NFL analyst roles

Two former quarterbacks could be making appearances as game analysts for CBS next season.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, recently retired quarterback Alex Smith and former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez are among those auditioning for in-game analyst roles with CBS for the upcoming season. CBS has also auditioned ESPN’s Joey Galloway and former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee.

Smith is clearly in demand as an analyst, having reportedly spoken to both ESPN and NFL Network as well. One individual who saw Smith’s audition believes he has the potential to be a No. 2 or 3 game analyst. Sanchez, meanwhile, has been doing studio work for ESPN, but clearly appears interested in transitioning to an in-game role.

Smith has always been widely respected as an intelligent quarterback. Plus, he’s already shown the ability to be opinionated about league matters in his brief retirement. He seems like a solid potential pick for an analyst role.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via CC BY-SA 2.0