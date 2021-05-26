Alex Smith backs Aaron Rodgers in dispute with Packers

Aaron Rodgers has the backing of at least one longtime NFL quarterback in his ongoing spat with the Green Bay Packers.

Alex Smith, most recently with the Washington Football team, criticized the Packers for failing to consult with Rodgers before drafting Jordan Love. Smith said it was “inexcusable” that this was not communicated to Rodgers beforehand, especially with the Packers in contention for championships.

The Packers treatment of Aaron Rodgers is "inexcusable," according to Alex Smith: "I don't think it's the fact they drafted Jordan Love in the first round… You were on the doorstep of the Super Bowl and don't communicate that?" pic.twitter.com/9VrExd1GZO — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 26, 2021

“It’s inexcusable how they ever got to this point,” Smith told Colin Cowherd Wednesday on “The Herd.” “Aaron’s been there 16 years, what he’s given to that organization and been there. … I don’t think it was the fact that they drafted Jordan Love in the first round. How do you have a guy like Aaron and you aren’t going out of your way to make sure that he knows that he’s loved, that they want him there? That we may be taking a quarterback in the first round, we want to make sure you’re okay with it.

“You’re thinking you’re a move away from the Super Bowl and then blindsided with a pick. I just don’t understand how you haven’t addressed that beforehand when you make a move like that.”

It’s worth noting that Packers GM Brian Gutekunst seems to agree with Smith to a certain degree. Fundamentally, some of these problems could have been prevented with better communication.

The Packers don’t seem to regret the Love selection. They also don’t appear any closer to resolving the Rodgers situation, and if Smith’s thinking aligns with Rodgers, it’s fair to see why.

