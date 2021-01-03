Report: Cam Newton will not return to Patriots in 2021

Cam Newton has been a model professional with the Patriots this season and has clearly impressed Bill Belichick with his work ethic. There’s no ignoring how poor his play has been, however, which is why the former MVP’s tenure with New England is almost certainly going to be brief.

Newton is not expected to return to the Patriots next season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on “Sunday NFL Countdown.”

“Both sides enjoyed their relationship, but both sides expect that it will take them to a different place and a different direction in 2021, with Cam Newton likely moving on and the Patriots in search of a new quarterback for next season,” Schefter said.

That is hardly a surprise. Belichick has stuck with Newton as his starter all season, but that says more about the other quarterbacks on the roster. While he has had limited offensive weapons to work with, Newton has been one of the worst players at his position in the NFL this season. He has just 2,415 yards and five touchdown passes compared to 10 interceptions in 14 games.

Newton will likely have trouble finding a starting job this offseason. The Patriots were really the only team that offered him that opportunity in 2020, and he did nothing to prove he is still capable of playing at a high level. Although, his contributions to the team were recognized in other ways. Perhaps that will benefit Newton as he hits free agency again.