Report: Carson Wentz likely to end up with this team

The Philadelphia Eagles have supposedly been on the verge of trading Carson Wentz for over a week now, but they have yet to pull the trigger on a deal. Is that because they are waiting for one team to up its offer?

Wentz reportedly wants to play for the Indianapolis Colts, where former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich is the head coach. The Chicago Bears also have interest in Wentz, but Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer was told by an NFL source on Wednesday that they are not going to trade for the quarterback if he doesn’t want to play for them.

Spoke with NFL management source (not from Eagles) about the Wentz melodrama. His viewpoint: If Wentz doesn’t want the Bears, Bears aren’t gonna trade for him. Eventually the Eagles take whatever Indy is offering, maybe a second plus something. Also, Eagles draft a QB 6th overall — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) February 17, 2021

The Eagles are said to be looking for a Matthew Stafford-like package for Wentz, but that is not going to happen. The Los Angeles Rams sent two future first-round picks, a third-round pick this year and Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions for Stafford. The Colts have offered Philly much less than that, and Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports that they are sticking to it.

While it's been quiet, Eagles and Colts have continued trade talks for Carson Wentz. One important aspect of this, I'm told, is Indy hasn't significantly changed its offer from where it started more than a week ago. For the most part, Colts aren't budging. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) February 17, 2021

It sounds like the Colts are bidding against themselves. Given what we recently heard about Jalen Hurts, it’s tough to imagine Wentz remaining with the Eagles next season. If the Colts are patient, they will likely get Wentz at their preferred price point.