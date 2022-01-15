 Skip to main content
Report: Deshaun Watson and Brian Flores looking to team up

January 15, 2022
by Grey Papke

Deshaun Watson in the rain

A new report claims that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores have not given up on working together.

Watson and Flores have been in “constant communication” and are hopeful of going to the same team, according to ESPN’s Jordan Schultz. Watson is eager to play for Flores, while Flores believes he can build a winning roster around the quarterback.

A very easy way to bring this scenario about would be for Flores to simply take over Watson’s current team. That looks to be a legitimate possibility, but Watson has fallen out with the Texans quite spectacularly. Flores taking the Houston job would be intriguing, but it’s not clear what might happen from there.

Flores has also interviewed with the Chicago Bears, but they have their quarterback of the future in Justin Fields. It’s very clear that Flores thinks highly of Watson, but it might be pretty tough to maneuver both of them into the ideal situation.

Photo: Jan 27, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; AFC quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) in the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

.

