Report: Dolphins offered four 1st-round picks in trade for Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals will not be playing playoff football for the third season in a row, but that doesn’t mean there is nothing to be discussed about the AFC North franchise.

With rumors swirling about the future of quarterback Joe Burrow in Cincinnati, the Bengals have found themselves in the headlines, just as playoff races across the league get more intense.

One team that could potentially make a run for Burrow in the offseason is the Miami Dolphins. The belief that Miami is setting its sights on another attempt to pursue Burrow has gotten stronger of late — especially after the team decided to bench Tua Tagovailoa following a Week 15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Furthermore, Adam Schefter of ESPN reminded everyone of the interest the Dolphins had in Burrow before the quarterback even turned pro.

“Before the 2020 NFL draft, the Dolphins offered the Bengals four first-round picks in exchange for the No. 1 selection and the ability to draft Burrow, league sources told ESPN,” Schefter shared on Saturday.

This is not exactly fresh information, but it is worth revisiting, considering recent news concerning Burrow and Tagovailoa.

Within just two years of drafting Burrow, the Bengals won the AFC title and represented the conference in the Super Bowl in 2022, while the Dolphins, who took Tagovailoa fifth overall in the same draft class, have appeared in only two playoff games since.