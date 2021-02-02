Report: Falcons will not trade these two superstar players

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off their third consecutive losing season, and there has been talk about them potentially undergoing a total rebuild under new head coach Arthur Smith. That is reportedly not going to happen this offseason.

The Falcons have had no discussions about trading quarterback Matt Ryan or star wide receiver Julio Jones, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Pelissero cites two main reasons why the Falcons are not planning to trade Ryan or Jones. One is that Smith is expected to run a similar offense to the one Atlanta ran when Ryan was named NFL MVP in 2016. Another reason is the Falcons would have to absorb significant salary cap penalties if they move on from either player, with Ryan alone carrying a dead cap hit of $44 million.

There was talk prior to the trade deadline this season that the Falcons could entertain trade offers for Ryan and/or Jones. Ryan, 35, has three more years remaining on a contract that pays him $30 million annually. Jones is also signed through 2023 at an average salary of $22 million.

Jones had a very stern response during the season when he was asked if he wanted to be traded.