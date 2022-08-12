 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, August 11, 2022

Former All-Pro safety’s house catches on fire

August 11, 2022
by Alex Evans
Earl Thomas at the Pro Bowl

Jan 25, 2020; Kissimmee, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas (29) during AFC Practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas’ home in Orange, Texas caught fire on Thursday.

According to Dax McCoy of Fox 4 Beaumont, Orange deputy fire chief Payton Smith said that the belief was that the fire was caused by an intense lightning strike.

McCoy said that fire fighters were having a tough time extinguishing the fire due to the amount of plants and trees on Thomas’ private property. He also reported that fire fighters at the scene confirmed that Thomas, as well as his mother and another relative, were at the home when the fire started.

Thomas was unharmed and said that he heard a loud popping noise and immediately left the house.

E.J. Williams of 12NewsNow captured photos of what looked to be a massive blaze, as well as multiple fire fighters aiming a hose at the inferno.

Crews were eventually able to get the fire under control.

Thomas has not played in the NFL since 2019 and was interested in a return to the NFL this season.

But the seven-time Pro Bowler had exhibited some troubling behavior that led to his release from the Baltimore Ravens in 2020. Thomas was recently arrested for being spotted at a Texas bar in mid-May after having a warrant issued for his arrest on April 27.

H/T TMZ Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus