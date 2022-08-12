Former All-Pro safety’s house catches on fire

Former Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas’ home in Orange, Texas caught fire on Thursday.

According to Dax McCoy of Fox 4 Beaumont, Orange deputy fire chief Payton Smith said that the belief was that the fire was caused by an intense lightning strike.

McCoy said that fire fighters were having a tough time extinguishing the fire due to the amount of plants and trees on Thomas’ private property. He also reported that fire fighters at the scene confirmed that Thomas, as well as his mother and another relative, were at the home when the fire started.

Thomas was unharmed and said that he heard a loud popping noise and immediately left the house.

DEVELOPING:

The deputy fire chief of orange, Payton Smith has just informed us that they believe a big fire has engulfed Earl Thomas III’s home.@kfdmnews is heading out to the location now.

More info to follow. — Dax McCoy 📺 (@DaxGotFacts) August 11, 2022

Fire fighters are having a difficult time putting the fire down due to the high volume of plants and trees on the private property. — Dax McCoy (@DaxGotFacts) August 11, 2022

Update:

Fire fighters confirm Earl Thomas was at home when the fire started.

Said he heard a loud ‘pop’ and immediately left the house.

He is unharmed. — Dax McCoy (@DaxGotFacts) August 11, 2022

E.J. Williams of 12NewsNow captured photos of what looked to be a massive blaze, as well as multiple fire fighters aiming a hose at the inferno.

DEVELOPING | Former NFL star Earl Thomas' home in Orange catches fire Thursday evening. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Stick with 12News for updates. 📸: E.J. Williams pic.twitter.com/16ZwyAFOfE — 12NewsNow (@12NewsNow) August 11, 2022

Crews were eventually able to get the fire under control.

Fire crews are remaining on scene but the fire is under control at this time. — Dax McCoy (@DaxGotFacts) August 11, 2022

Thomas has not played in the NFL since 2019 and was interested in a return to the NFL this season.

But the seven-time Pro Bowler had exhibited some troubling behavior that led to his release from the Baltimore Ravens in 2020. Thomas was recently arrested for being spotted at a Texas bar in mid-May after having a warrant issued for his arrest on April 27.

H/T TMZ Sports