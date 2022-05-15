Earl Thomas arrested for being spotted at restaurant

Earl Thomas had a warrant issued for his arrest recently, and the former All-Pro safety was taken into custody on Friday night.

Thomas was arrested in Orange, Texas, after someone spotted him out at a restaurant and called the police. A person saw the 33-year-old at Spanky’s Bar and Grill at around 8:35 p.m., according to Kierra Sam of 12 News.

Thomas had a warrant issued for his arrest on April 27. He was charged with a third-degree felony for “allegedly violating the protective order order two or more times within 12 months.” Thomas committed the violation by allegedly sending threatening messages to the mother of his children.

Thomas was a big part of the “Legion of Boom” defense for the Seattle Seahawks. He won a Super Bowl and made seven Pro Bowls with Seattle. He last played in the NFL with the Ravens in 2019. The Ravens cut Thomas in 2020 for fighting with teammates.

Thomas and his wife Nina are in the process of getting divorced. They became estranged after a publicized incident in which she pointed a gun at Thomas’ head. We learned in Jan. 2021 that Nina obtained a restraining order against Earl following multiple drunken incidents.

Now, Nina is accusing Earl of more problematic behavior. This comes at a time when Thomas was seeking a return to the NFL.