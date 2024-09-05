Report reveals how long Travis Kelce plans to play in NFL

Travis Kelce is one of the oldest tight ends in the NFL, but it does not sound like the Kansas City Chiefs star is anywhere close to calling it a career.

Kelce signed a 2-year, $34.25 million extension with the Chiefs this offseason, which keeps him under contract through 2027. According to Dianna Russini and Nate Taylor of The Athletic, the 35-year-old told head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach before signing the deal that he believes he has at least two more good seasons left in his career.

Kelce acknowledged back in June that he is considered old by NFL standards, but he is coming off his ninth consecutive Pro Bowl selection. He insisted he has not lost any of his passion for the game, even if he has thought about the opportunities that await when he is done playing.

Though last season he failed to eclipse the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the first time in eight years, Kelce still had an impressive 93 catches for 984 yards and 5 touchdowns across 15 games. He had an even bigger impact in the playoffs, where he caught 32 passes for 355 yards and 3 touchdowns en route to Kansas City’s second consecutive Super Bowl win.

Kelce and his brother Jason, who retired after the 2023 season, have enjoyed tremendous success with their “New Heights” podcast. Travis also has another media goal in mind for when he retires, but for now he plans to continue chasing championships with Patrick Mahomes. As long as the Chiefs remain at the top of the NFL, Kelce’s decision to keep playing will likely be an easy one.