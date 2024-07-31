Report reveals where Marquez Valdes-Scantling stands with Bills

Marquez Valdes-Scantling went from one of the AFC’s best teams to another when he signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, but the veteran wide receiver could find himself looking for work again in the coming weeks.

According to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, Valdes-Scantling has “faded into the background” during the early portion of Bills training camp. The 29-year-old wideout has not shown a strong connection with Josh Allen and is viewed as being on the roster bubble.

Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins and rookie Keon Coleman appear to be the Bills’ top four wide receivers. The fifth spot is up for grabs, and all indications are that MVS has been outplayed by fellow free-agent signee Chase Claypool. Even when Claypool missed time in practice this week due to a toe injury, Valdes-Scantling was seen working with the second- and third-team offense.

Buscaglia also notes that second-year wide receiver Tyrell Shavers is a more versatile player and could also wind up ahead of Valdes-Scantling on the preseason depth chart.

Valdes-Scantling spent the last two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He had a career-high 42 catches for 687 yards in 2022. The 29-year-old was far less involved last season and only had 21 catches for 315 yards in 16 games.

Valdes-Scantling stepped up with some big plays for the Chiefs in the postseason, but the Bills might prefer to instead develop a player with more upside.