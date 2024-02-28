 Skip to main content
Chiefs cut one of their postseason heroes

February 28, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
The helmet of the Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 27, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are moving on from a player who played a significant role for them during their last two Super Bowl runs.

Veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been cut by the Chiefs, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The move saves $12 million in salary cap space at a time when Kansas City is trying to keep their defensive core together.

Though he had just 21 catches for 315 yards and a touchdown during the regular season, Valdes-Scantling made some key contributions for the Chiefs in the playoffs. The 29-year-old caught a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes late in the third quarter of Super Bowl LVIII to give Kansas City their first lead of the game over the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs went on to win 25-22 in overtime.

Valdes-Scantling had 8 receptions in four playoff games this year. None were bigger than the impressive 32-catch he made to seal the Chiefs’ win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

MVS also had a big postseason when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl a year ago. He had 6 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City’s 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game last year.

While he is not viewed as a No. 1 option, Valdes-Scantling is a vertical threat who has been known to make big plays in big moments. He should have no trouble finding a new team.

