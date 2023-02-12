Report reveals Packers’ stance on Aaron Rodgers trade

Aaron Rodgers has said he expects to make a decision on his future in the coming days, and the Green Bay Packers plan to respect that decision — even if Rodgers informs them he wants to play for another team.

Rodgers revealed on “The Pat McAfee Show” this week that he will begin a four-day isolation retreat on Monday. During that time, Rodgers will be alone in a small house with no outside light and provisions being given to him through a slot in a door. The 39-year-old expects the retreat to help give him the clarity he needs to determine whether he wants to play football next season.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Packers are open to working with Rodgers to facilitate a trade. Rodgers would need to rework his contract for salary cap reasons if he wants to make that happen, but the team is not planning to stand in his way.

Rodgers signed a 3-year, $150.815 million restructured deal with the Packers last offseason. He has a $58.3 million signing bonus for 2023 and a cap hit of $31.6 million. His signing bonus has already been spread out until 2026.

Several teams have reportedly inquired about Rodgers’ availability already. The Packers have told them they are not yet ready to engage in trade discussions, but the door obviously is not closed.

One recent report claimed the Packers actually prefer to move on from Rodgers.

The New York Jets will undoubtedly pursue Rodgers this offseason, as they have said they are looking to making a big splash at the quarterback position. Rodgers also acknowledged last weekend that he has repeatedly been linked to another AFC team.