Report reveals whether Colts plan to keep Shane Steichen

The disappointing end to the Indianapolis Colts’ season has sparked talk of potential changes, and whether those changes could involve head coach Shane Steichen.

In a recent episode of the “Scoop City” podcast, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that there is some speculation about Steichen’s status going forward as the Colts’ head coach. For now, however, the organization does not appear to be moving toward making a change.

“I’ve had some conversations around the league in terms of Shane Steichen, and I don’t get the sense that they’re going to make a move at this moment. That could be something that changes,” Russini said (roughly 17:20 in).

Steichen is finishing up his second season as the Colts’ head coach. There were no real discussions of his future until the team’s late collapse, which culminated in a Week 17 loss that saw the Colts give up 45 points to the lowly New York Giants. That prompted some loud calls for changes and a full re-assessment of where the organization stands right now.

The Colts have never been truly bad under Steichen. He went 9-8 in 2023, and even this season, the worst they can do is 7-10 if they lose at home to Jacksonville on Sunday. However, he faced some scrutiny for his handling of quarterback Anthony Richardson. Plus, this is an organization that harbors playoff aspirations, and their current state has attracted some stinging criticism in recent days. The front office may be in more trouble than Steichen is, but it is tough to imagine everyone being brought back for 2025 after this sort of finish.