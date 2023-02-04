Report: Russell Wilson has had 1 big issue

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had a career-worst season in 2022. He looked like a shell of his former self and some of his antics rubbed his teammates the wrong way.

But in 2023, the Broncos hope to reverse course. Sean Payton will come in and serve as their next head coach, and that’s led to some optimism that Wilson can turn things around. However, there is one glaring problem that is expected to linger.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports that Wilson has demanded more and more control of the offense in recent years, both with the Seattle Seahawks and Broncos. He prefers a pocket-passing scheme as opposed to one that takes advantage of his athleticism and mobility. More specifically, Wilson wants to increase the number of downfield shots that are taken and reduce his time spent on the move.

While Wilson does have an impressively strong arm, he may be required to lean more heavily on the run game and short-passing game to get back on track in 2023. That means maintaining a certain level of patience and a willingness to take what the defense gives him.

Wilson will have to ease into a new offensive system and make concessions in order to rediscover himself. If he leaves the gate making too many demands and butts head with Payton and other offensive coaches, his recent string of poor play is likely to continue.