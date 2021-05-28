Deion Sanders shares advice for Julio Jones on potentially changing teams

The Atlanta Falcons appear to be on the verge of trying Julio Jones, and a situation could arise where they let the Pro Bowler chose his next team if there are multiple similar offers. Deion Sanders has some advice for Julio Jones on how to handle that opportunity should it arise.

Jones admitted on live TV this week (perhaps unintentionally) that he wants the Falcons to trade him so he has a chance to win somewhere. Sanders said Jones is right to want to go to a winning franchise, but he cautioned him against joining a team that plays outdoors in a cold climate.

If I’m @juliojones_11 I’ve got to go to a winner which means a playoff team or a team that traditionally wins like @Patriots. I would be careful of going to a cold climate city when you’ve always played in a dome. That matters tremendously. I’m helping u narrow it down. #Truth — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) May 27, 2021

The Patriots were considered the betting favorite to land Jones as of Friday. While Sanders thinks they would be a good fit for the 33-year-old from a culture standpoint, he obviously thinks the New England weather could present issues for Jones.

Several NFL stars have been recruiting Jones like he’s a free agent, but he does not have a no-trade clause. The Falcons are going to take the best offer, as they should.