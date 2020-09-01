 Skip to main content
Report: Some Jaguars players pushed team to release Leonard Fournette

September 1, 2020
by Grey Papke

Leonard Fournette

There is further evidence that running back Leonard Fournette really wore out his welcome in Jacksonville.

In a radio appearance on 1010 XL in Jacksonville Tuesday, Mark Long of the Associated Press said some Jaguars players went to management to push for Fournette’s exit.

It’s not pretty when your teammates are that done with you. A similar situation recently played out in Baltimore with the same ending.

Based on what we’ve heard about Fournette’s conduct, this isn’t a shock. It’s also a possible reason why he isn’t getting much initial interest elsewhere. His 1,000-yard rushing season last year was more down to volume than anything else, and he’s not a pass-catcher. He’s facing an uphill fight to land a starting job anywhere else.

