Report: Some Jaguars players pushed team to release Leonard Fournette

There is further evidence that running back Leonard Fournette really wore out his welcome in Jacksonville.

In a radio appearance on 1010 XL in Jacksonville Tuesday, Mark Long of the Associated Press said some Jaguars players went to management to push for Fournette’s exit.

So @APMarkLong just unloaded this bomb on @1010XL: some players went to management and said they were "tired of (Leonard) Fournette. That’s what he’s gone.” #Jaguars — Matt Hayes (@MattHayesCFB) September 1, 2020

It’s not pretty when your teammates are that done with you. A similar situation recently played out in Baltimore with the same ending.

Based on what we’ve heard about Fournette’s conduct, this isn’t a shock. It’s also a possible reason why he isn’t getting much initial interest elsewhere. His 1,000-yard rushing season last year was more down to volume than anything else, and he’s not a pass-catcher. He’s facing an uphill fight to land a starting job anywhere else.