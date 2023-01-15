Reporter shares Tom Brady’s ‘most likely’ 2023 team

Tom Brady will be free to sign with any team he pleases if he decides to play next season, and one of his most logical suitors has seemingly been overlooked.

Rob Maaddi of The Associated Press noted on Sunday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the “most likely team” Brady would play for in 2023. That would require the Bucs signing him to a new deal, but there are plenty of obvious reasons that is a realistic outcome.

Brady has a good relationship with Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht. It would not be a surprise if the 45-year-old chose familiarity over a fresh start with another organization, especially if he only plans to play one more season.

Tampa Bay has had serious offensive line issues this year, but those can be addressed. They will still have top wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin under contract. Brady could certainly do a lot worse.

It should also work in the Bucs’ favor that the NFC South is so weak. They made the playoffs this season despite going 8-9. Brady’s motivation is to contend Super Bowls, and playing in the NFC South offered him an easy path to the postseason this year.

If Brady does play next season and wants to leave Tampa, there are at least three teams to keep an eye on.