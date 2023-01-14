Report links Tom Brady to 3 teams in free agency

Tom Brady’s plans for the 2023 season are unclear, but a new report indicates that there is already a preliminary list of teams to watch if the quarterback does decide to play and test free agency.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Brady would at least consider returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, partly because of his affection for the team’s ownership. If Brady does hit the open market, however, Rapoport named three teams to watch: the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, and Tennessee Titans.

The links are obvious for the first two teams. The Raiders will be in need of a quarterback, and some odds even have him as their favored option for 2023. There is also the link between Brady and his former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who is the Raiders’ head coach. The 49ers are also obvious, as they are Brady’s boyhood team and he has been linked to them plenty in the past.

The Titans profile as a serious dark horse. They are coached by Brady’s former teammate Mike Vrabel and supposedly pursued Brady in 2020, though they downplayed it at the time. It is not clear whether Brady would seriously consider them, but they may be a team to watch.

There is also the possibility that Brady decides to retire. However, the 45-year-old is not giving that much thought, at least not right now.