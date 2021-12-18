Report: Jaguars don’t intend to pay Urban Meyer’s remaining contract

Urban Meyer became the first NFL coach fired this season when the Jacksonville Jaguars and owner Shad Khan pulled the plug on Wednesday. But this story is only just beginning.

Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter of ESPN report that the Jaguars fired Meyer for cause and do not intend to pay out the remainder of his contract.

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired their former head coach Urban Meyer for cause, sources tell ESPN, with the intention of not paying him the remaining four years of his contract. A source within the organization said the Jaguars’ reasons for withholding the remaining guarantees are not tied to one specific incident — but rather a cumulation of instances that Jacksonville’s officials believe justified the firing.

Meyer, of course, became an instant lightning rod in Jacksonville. He was widely panned for his decision to sign Tim Tebow to play tight end and things only spiraled from there.

In August, Meyer was investigated for comments he made about vaccinated players. The following month, reports began to surface about conflicts Meyer was having with players. Then came broken media traditions, rumors of Meyer leaving for USC and, of course, a viral video in which the Jags coach could be seen grinding on a young woman who was not his wife.

Somehow, through it all, Meyer remained Jacksonville’s head coach. But the trouble would continue to snowball.

Following a 20-0 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 14, Kahn had enough. A fruitless locker-room conversation that provided no long-term answers sealed Meyers’ fate. Accusations of disparaging coaches and players certainly didn’t help, either.

Now the entire situation will become a legal mess, ESPN predicts.

It is not unusual for situations like these — involving negated guarantees — to later be negotiated by the two sides in order to avoid a prolonged legal situation. It will be up to the lawyers involved in any negotiation between the Jags and Meyer to try to figure out if they can resolve the situation.

If the past is any indication, do not expect Meyer or his family to roll over. They’re likely to fight this until the bitter end.

Image: Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer reacts during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports