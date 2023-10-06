Report reveals where Cardinals stand with Kyler Murray plans

Kyler Murray is facing an uncertain future with the Arizona Cardinals as he continues to recover from a torn ACL, and it sounds like the team has yet to make any decisions about what to do with the star quarterback.

In an insider column that was published on Friday, ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote that “conversations with various sources” have led him to conclude the Cardinals are not sure whether they will keep Murray beyond the 2023 season. The team still does not have a timeline for when Murray will be healthy enough to play. If Murray cannot get back on the field this season, trading him would become even more difficult.

As Graziano notes, teams are unlikely to give up anything of value in a trade for Murray if they do not see him play in games this season. Still, executives and agents outside of the Cardinals organization view it as “likely” that Murray will be playing for a new team in 2024.

One theory is that the Cardinals will keep Murray sidelined for the entire season to protect themselves financially. The question is whether they can convince rival teams that the former first overall pick is healthy even if he does not play this year.

Arizona has gotten some surprisingly steady play from quarterback Josh Dobbs this season, but they are 1-3. If Murray does not return, they will certainly be in contention for the top overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Some think that is their goal, which would likely signal that Murray’s days with the Cardinals are numbered.