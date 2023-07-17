Dak Prescott makes big promise about his interceptions

Dak Prescott tied for the NFL lead with 15 interceptions last year, and he did it even though he only played in 12 games. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback promised that something like that will not happen again.

Prescott said earlier this month that he fully expects a big drop in his interception total this season, due in part to better luck and communication. The Cowboys quarterback predicted he would not throw 10 interceptions this season.

“Some of it is the offense and them understanding exactly where we are,” Prescott said, via Gabriel Trevino of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Mike (McCarthy) does an amazing job with those guys. They know where to be, why to be, when they’re getting looked at. That’s going to be a big jump. I won’t have 10 interceptions this year.”

Prescott is serious about being much better this season. Part of it is probably down to an increased sense of urgency to win while in the prime of his career. He’ll be the first to tell you that his interception tally was way too high in 2022, though.

In five full campaigns, Prescott has thrown single-digit interceptions twice. He can do it, but it will take some serious effort.