#pounditSunday, April 23, 2023

Dak Prescott happy about 1 thing Cowboys are doing

April 23, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Dak Prescott throws a pass in warmups

Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are doing their research on wide receivers heading into the upcoming NFL Draft, and Dak Prescott says he has had an active role in that process.

Prescott told reporters on Saturday that the Cowboys gave him tape to study of some wide receiver prospects they have interest in. He said it “feels good” to have input into the team’s decision, whether they end up drafting a receiver or not.

“Maybe we take one, maybe we don’t,” Prescott said. “It does feel good to have input and know it’s listened to.”

The Cowboys already added a veteran wide receiver via trade this offseason, so Prescott is likely pleased with the way the past couple of months have gone. He should have a solid receiving corps in 2023 with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup also returning. If the Cowboys draft a wide receiver, that will give them even more depth at the position.

Prescott struggled at times without Amari Cooper last season. He finished with 2,860 yards, 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, though he did miss a handful of games due to injury.

Dak PrescottDallas Cowboys
