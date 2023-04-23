Dak Prescott happy about 1 thing Cowboys are doing

The Dallas Cowboys are doing their research on wide receivers heading into the upcoming NFL Draft, and Dak Prescott says he has had an active role in that process.

Prescott told reporters on Saturday that the Cowboys gave him tape to study of some wide receiver prospects they have interest in. He said it “feels good” to have input into the team’s decision, whether they end up drafting a receiver or not.

What will Dak Prescott do this weekend? Cowboys gave him tape of a couple of WRs team may draft. QB will review tape & likely reach out to players to chat. “Maybe we take one, maybe we don’t,” Prescott said. “It does feel good to have input & know it’s listened to.” pic.twitter.com/CodXzSOhar — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) April 22, 2023

The Cowboys already added a veteran wide receiver via trade this offseason, so Prescott is likely pleased with the way the past couple of months have gone. He should have a solid receiving corps in 2023 with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup also returning. If the Cowboys draft a wide receiver, that will give them even more depth at the position.

Prescott struggled at times without Amari Cooper last season. He finished with 2,860 yards, 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, though he did miss a handful of games due to injury.