Reporter offers troubling quote about Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are widely expected to be the top two quarterbacks taken in the upcoming NFL Draft, but there seems to be a growing sense that teams are not overly excited about either player.

The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants have the first three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. All three teams have a glaring need at the quarterback position. Despite that, there have been reports that all three — Tennessee and Cleveland, in particular — are giving legitimate consideration to trading back.

SNY’s Connor Hughes views that as a bad sign for Sanders and Ward.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders prior to the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Had someone sum up the quarterbacks in this year’s class this way and I can’t stop thinking about it. The teams picking No. 1 & 2 need QBs, yet both are willing/want to trade back,” Hughes wrote on X Monday.

It is always difficult to separate truth from posturing leading up to the NFL Draft. There has been plenty of talk about the Titans moving back from the top spot, but you never know where that information is coming from. Teams often try to create bidding wars by leaking information about pick trades. They also do the opposite by claiming they are sticking with their pick in an attempt to make rivals more desperate.

Last year’s quarterback class was viewed as far more loaded than the 2025 class. The Chicago Bears took Caleb Williams with the first overall pick, which was never in doubt. The Washington Commanders then selected Jayden Daniels, and they appeared to be locked in on the former LSU star all along as well. Drake Maye, another obvious choice, went to the New England Patriots at No. 3.

At the very least, there seems to be a lot more uncertainty surrounding Sanders and Ward. Analysts even differ on which will be the first overall pick, if either. That was not the case leading up to the 2024 draft.

Sanders made a huge promise to NFL teams during the NFL Combine. It remains to be seen if the former Colorado star will be taken seriously, but the rumors about trades at the top of the board are probably just getting started.