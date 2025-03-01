Report reveals Titans’ stance on trading No. 1 pick

A new report revealed where the Tennessee Titans stand on possibly trading the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the Titans are only just beginning to consider whether they would be open to trading the pick, and are still deliberating on the possibility. Rapoport added that “several” teams have shown interest in the pick if the Titans choose to move it.

“They need a little more time before making a decision on whether or not they want to move out of the No. 1 overall pick,” Rapoport said. “Most of the evaluators I talk to believe Cam Ward would be the first quarterback taken, but certainly, they’re just beginning the process. It is all out there, and there is, for sure, real interest from several teams in moving up to No. 1.”

At least one team has been linked to a trade for the No. 1 overall pick. The Titans have just under two months to make a decision on it, so there is no real rush for them to make a move now.

Ultimately, Tennessee’s determination may come down to how they feel about the best available prospects. If they like Ward or someone else enough, it stands to reason they would make the pick.

The team has openly said they would want a “generational” prospect in that spot if one is available. If they can still get one by trading back a spot or two, it also makes sense that they would go for that option.