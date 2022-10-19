 Skip to main content
Reporter offers update on Christian McCaffrey trade situation

October 19, 2022
by Larry Brown
Christian McCaffrey looks ahead

Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) after the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers are experiencing a down season at 1-5 and have already made a change by firing head coach Matt Rhule. The bad season coupled with the coaching change has led to speculation that Carolina might entertain a Christian McCaffrey trade.

A report over the weekend said the Panthers were willing to listen to trade offers for the talented running back.

Yahoo’s Charles Robinson shared some information on Twitter Tuesday regarding a potential McCaffrey trade. He says teams that feel they are a running back away from the Super Bowl or from being a complete team have interest. Robinson believes a first-round pick plus another asset would likely be the price for McCaffrey.

If Carolina doesn’t get a likely high draft pick in return for McCaffrey, the team would probably keep him. Carolina recognizes that McCaffrey would be a nice player for any future coach who takes over the team, so they’re not desperate to trade him unless they get the right return.

McCaffrey, 26, has 393 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns this season. A big threat in the passing game, McCaffrey has 33 catches for 277 yards and a touchdown. At his peak, McCaffrey had 100-plus catch seasons in 2018 and 2019.

Article Tags

Christian McCaffrey
