Report: Panthers listening on Christian McCaffrey trade offers

There have been a lot of iffy trade rumors surrounding Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey this week, many of which have been refuted. A new report, however, suggests that there is at least some openness on the Panthers’ part to a potential deal.

The Panthers are at least listening to proposals from other teams regarding a McCaffrey trade, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. However, the Panthers are maintaining a very high asking price, and do not intend to trade McCaffrey unless they receive a significant offer that includes either a high draft pick or multiple future picks.

At least two teams have been rebuffed after inquiring about McCaffrey during the week. The Panthers are clearly eyeing picks, as the franchise owns just four picks in the 2023 Draft. Trading McCaffrey could be a sound, yet risky way to accelerate a potential rebuild.

Reports earlier in the week suggested that the Panthers were not looking to trade McCaffrey, and that still seems fundamentally true. However, the team sounds willing to at least give teams the chance to blow them away with a huge offer.

McCaffrey has struggled with injuries over the past three seasons. The 26-year-old totaled 2,392 all-purpose yards in 2019, his last fully healthy campaign.