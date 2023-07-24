 Skip to main content
Monday, July 24, 2023

Reporter shares update on CJ Gardner-Johnson knee injury

July 24, 2023
by Larry Brown
CJ Gardner-Johnson in a practice uniform

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson warms up during training camp at the Detroit Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park on Sunday, July 23, 2023. Photo Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

A reporter shared an update on Monday regarding the injury status of C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson suffered a knee injury on a non-contact play during practice on Monday. The injury initially had Gardner-Johnson’s Detroit Lions teammates concerned.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero later shared an update on the situation. He reported that the knee injury for the Lions defensive back was “not serious.” Pelissero reported that Gardner-Johnson was said to be “fine.”

Gardner-Johnson is on a 1-year, $6.5 million deal with Detroit. He signed with them in March after the Philadelphia Eagles declined to bring him back.

A former fourth-round pick out of Florida, Gardner-Johnson played three seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles before last season and helped the team reach the Super Bowl.

Detroit is hoping that Gardner-Johnson will improve their secondary this season.

