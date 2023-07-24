Reporter shares update on CJ Gardner-Johnson knee injury

A reporter shared an update on Monday regarding the injury status of C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson suffered a knee injury on a non-contact play during practice on Monday. The injury initially had Gardner-Johnson’s Detroit Lions teammates concerned.

Veteran #Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson went down with a right leg injury Monday & was carted off the field. He was visibly upset and team captains Buggs and Goff made it a point to go comfort him. Hoping for better news than it looked. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) July 24, 2023

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero later shared an update on the situation. He reported that the knee injury for the Lions defensive back was “not serious.” Pelissero reported that Gardner-Johnson was said to be “fine.”

A source described it as a non-contact knee injury for C.J. Gardner-Johnson, one of the big free-agent additions for Detroit. https://t.co/3Yol9RAYDn — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 24, 2023

Gardner-Johnson is on a 1-year, $6.5 million deal with Detroit. He signed with them in March after the Philadelphia Eagles declined to bring him back.

A former fourth-round pick out of Florida, Gardner-Johnson played three seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles before last season and helped the team reach the Super Bowl.

Detroit is hoping that Gardner-Johnson will improve their secondary this season.