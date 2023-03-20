Top remaining free agent DB to sign with Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have landed one of the top remaining free agents.

The Lions on Sunday agreed to a 1-year deal with CJ Gardner-Johnson. The deal is for $6.5 million and can be worth up to $8 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gardner-Johnson had been disappointed not to receive in free agency what he was looking for. It seems like he may have settled for a 1-year deal with the intent of hitting the market again next offseason to see if he can secure a long-term deal.

The Philadelphia Eagles had some tough decisions to make in free agency. They were able to retain Darius Slay, James Bradberry and Fletcher Cox, but they let Gardner-Johnson go.

Detroit has now added Emmanuel Moseley, Cam Sutton and Gardner-Johnson to their defensive backfield this offseason. It will be interesting to see whether they play him at cornerback or use him at safety the way Philly did.

Gardner-Johnson had 67 tackles, a sack and six interceptions in 12 games for the Eagles last season.