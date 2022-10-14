Reporter reveals when Tua Tagovailoa could return

Tua Tagovailoa has not played since suffering a concussion in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. On Thursday, a prominent NFL reporter talked about when Tagovailoa might be able to return.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday and was asked about the status of a few quarterbacks. Rapoport said Tagovailoa has a “pretty good chance” of being able to play in Week 7.

“I think there is a realistic chance for next week,” Rapoport said. “Concussion protocol, it’s tough to judge, but he was on the field yesterday. That’s a very good sign. He’s doing well. He’s seen a lot of experts. So, no this week, but pretty good chance of next week.”

Tagovailoa hit his head in the second quarter of Miami’s Week 3 win over Buffalo but was cleared to return in the second half despite being on shaky legs. The Dolphins said that Tagovailoa did not have a concussion, and that his shaky legs were due to a back injury.

The Dolphins played four days later against Cincinnati, and Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in the first half of that game. The concussion sparked outrage, with many wondering how the quarterback was cleared to play so soon after the incident against the Bills.

Tagovailoa missed last week’s game and is going to miss Miami’s Week 6 game against Minnesota. They face the Steelers in Week 7.Skylar Thompson is set to start in Week 6.