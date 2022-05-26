Resolution reached in Von Miller explicit photo lawsuit

Von Miller was sued last month by a woman who claims the Buffalo Bills star distributed a sexually explicit photo of her without her permission, and a resolution has been reached in the case.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the revenge porn lawsuit was dismissed on Wednesday. The woman who filed the suit was seeking “monetary damages.” It is possible some sort of settlement was reached.

The lawsuit claimed that Miller and a woman he dated in 2020 took photos together while engaging in sex acts. The two agreed that the photos would never be shared with anyone else, but the woman alleges that Miller shared one of the photos with “two well-known celebrities.” She said he did so while “in a fit of jealousy, anger, and rage.”

Miller was accused of sending the photo to two different people minutes apart on May 7, 2020. He allegedly wrote, “This the b–ch you want?” in two different messages along with the photo. You can read more details about the allegations here.

Miller, 33, was on the other side of a legal situation involving sexually explicit material several years ago.

Miller helped the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl last season after they acquired him in a trade with the Denver Broncos. He signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Bills earlier this offseason.