Von Miller sued over alleged explicit photos

Von Miller is being sued by a woman who claims the Buffalo Bills star distributed a sexually explicit photo of her without her permission.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Miller and a woman he dated in 2020 took photos together while engaging in sex acts. The two agreed that the photos would never be shared with anyone else, but the woman alleges that Miller shared one of the photos with “two well-known celebrities.” She said he did so while “in a fit of jealousy, anger, and rage.”

The lawsuit claims that the photo was sent to two different people minutes apart on May 7, 2020. Miller allegedly wrote, “This the bitch you want?” in two different messages along with the photo.

The woman’s attorney said the situation should serve as a “cautionary tale for young woman that date professional athletes like Miller that think laws do not apply because of fame, money, and power.”

“However, professional athletes are not exempt from the law and Miler’s vindictive, manipulative and unlawful actions must not be overlooked,” the lawsuit states.

The woman is seeking monetary damages and asking the court to order Miller not to share any of the photos.

Miller, 33, was on the other side of a legal situation involving sexually explicit material several years ago.

Miller helped the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl last season after they acquired him in a trade with the Denver Broncos. He signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Bills last month.