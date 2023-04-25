 Skip to main content
Rex Ryan went all out to celebrate Aaron Rodgers trade

April 25, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Rex Ryan shows off a Jets Super Bowl ring

New York Jets fans woke up with smiles on their faces Tuesday after their team finally acquired Aaron Rodgers in a trade, and Rex Ryan was just as geeked as any of them.

Ryan was beaming with excitement during Tuesday morning’s episode of “Get Up!” on ESPN. He wore a Jets jacket and proudly showed off the ring he was wearing, which was the Super Bowl ring his father Buddy won when Buddy was an assistant coach on New York’s 1969 championship team.

Rex said he chose to rock the ring because he is confident the Jets are going back to the Super Bowl next season.

“This happens to be Super Bowl III, my dad’s Super Bowl ring right here. Why am I wearing it? Because the Jets are going. … This is it. This is the missing piece for the New York Jets,” Ryan said.

Buddy was a defensive line coach with the Jets from 1968-1975. He helped devise the game plan that held the Baltimore Colts to just seven points when the Joe Namath-led Jets won Super Bowl III.

Rex, of course, was the head coach of the Jets from 2009-2014. He enjoyed some early success with the franchise and led the team to the AFC Championship Game his first two seasons, but it was all downhill from there. He is still a fan of the team, which is why he’s so pumped about the Rodgers trade.

We have already seen some big reactions from Jets players to the Rodgers news, so Rex is just joining the party.

