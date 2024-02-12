Rex Ryan still in play for Cowboys defensive coordinator job?

Rex Ryan has interviewed for at least two different NFL defensive coordinator positions over the last year or so, and he may still have a chance to land one in the coming days.

Ryan interviewed with the Cowboys for their vacant defensive coordinator job after Dan Quinn left to become the head coach of the Washington Commanders. It was reported last week that Dallas had decided to hire Mike Zimmer instead. That deal is not yet finalized, however.

Adam Schefter, who works with Ryan at ESPN, said on “Postseason NFL Countdown” ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday that the Cowboys have hired Zimmer. Things then got interesting when Ryan, an analyst with the program, said he is “not so sure that Zimmer’s got that job right now.”

Schefter explained during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Monday that the Cowboys reached out to Ryan 15 minutes before Schefter’s report to tell Rex that their deal with Zimmer is not done. Schefter also emphasized that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was extremely impressed with Ryan.

“The Cowboys didn’t like Rex, they loved Rex. They loved Rex,” Schefter said. “Jerry Jones, when he got done listening to Rex was like, ‘I was ready to run through a wall with that guy.’ I’m gonna be fully transparent … Mike Zimmer’s deal is not done yet. They have reached out to Rex subsequent to that.”

Schefter added that he still believes the Cowboys will hire Zimmer, but Ryan remains in play for the time being.

"The Dallas Cowboys loved Rex Ryan.. Mike Zimmer's deal isn't done yet and they've reached back out to Rex Ryan" @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/0iVXpKj7Ja — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 12, 2024

Ryan, who coached the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, has been working at ESPN since the latter fired him in 2016. He has been a successful analyst, but it is obvious he would like to coach again. The 61-year-old was viewed as a legitimate candidate for another defensive coordinator job last offseason as well.