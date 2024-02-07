Rex Ryan interviews for notable NFL defensive coordinator job

Rex Ryan is once again exploring the possibility of returning to the NFL as a coach.

Ryan has interviewed with the Dallas Cowboys for their vacant defensive coordinator job, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

This is the second straight offseason that Ryan has received consideration for a prominent defensive coordinator position. He was viewed as a leading candidate for the Denver Broncos’ DC job a year ago after Sean Payton was hired as head coach. Payton instead hired Vance Joseph.

Ryan, 61, served as a defensive coach for most of his professional coaching career. He was an assistant with the Baltimore Ravens from 1999-2008, helping them win the Super Bowl for the 2000 season. Ryan then became the head coach of the New York Jets in 2009. He helped the team reach the AFC Championship Game in his first two seasons on the job. He was fired after going 4-12 in the 2014 season.

Ryan was then hired as the head coach of the Bills but only lasted two seasons after going 15-16. He was fired in 2016 and has worked for ESPN since. Ryan has enjoyed success with the network and consistently generates buzz with his hot takes.

It would probably take a lot to convince Rex to leave his ESPN gig, but the Cowboys are one of the most storied franchises in sports. Ryan’s twin brother Rob was the team’s defensive coordinator in 2011 and 2012.

The Cowboys are searching for a new defensive coordinator after Dan Quinn was named the head coach of the Washington Commanders. Dallas has interviewed at least two other notable ex-head coaches in addition to Ryan.