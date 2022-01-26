Rex Ryan takes shot at Aaron Rodgers amid latest rumor

Rex Ryan cannot help but hop aboard The Aaron Rodgers Hate Train.

Speaking this week on ESPN’s “Organized Chaos” podcast, the former NFL coach Ryan reacted to his co-host Bart Scott’s prediction that Rodgers will end up with Denver Broncos this offseason.

“If he goes to Denver, he’s the third-best quarterback in that division,” said Ryan. “You’re going to put him with Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes? I’m not. I won’t. I’m gonna tell you why I won’t do that. Aaron Rodgers is phenomenal. But ten years ago, I’d put him in there. But not now. He’s much older.

“Let’s look at the numbers,” Ryan continued about Rodgers. “When his line protects him, in other words, they win every one of their matchups, Aaron Rodgers is by far and away the No. 1 quarterback in the league. He threw 31 touchdown passes and one interception when his offensive line won their matchups. When they did not win their matchups, he is 26th in the league. So if one guy misses, he is 26th in the league.”

Ryan, who is known for outlandish takes, is obviously being a bit ridiculous here. Despite being 38 years old, Rodgers is likely about to win his second consecutive MVP award. That would bring Rodgers’ MVP total to four, three of which came in his 30s. At 26 years old, Mahomes can compete with that, having won MVP in 2018 as well as one Super Bowl ring to match Rodgers’ one Super Bowl ring. But the 23-year-old Herbert, who has yet to even make the playoffs in his career, certainly cannot compete with that.

As for the Broncos rumors that got the entire discussion started here, they definitely appear to have some legs. Even oddsmakers think it is a very real possibility that Rodgers could end up with Denver this offseason.

