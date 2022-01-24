Surprising team listed as favorite for Aaron Rodgers if he leaves Packers

While it is still possible Aaron Rodgers returns to the Green Bay Packers for another season, oddsmakers have a surprising team listed as the favorite for the three-time MVP if he does decide to leave.

SportsBetting.ag posted odds on Monday on Rodgers’ future after Green Bay’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional playoff round. The odds of Rodgers being on the Packers’ roster in Week 1 are listed at +160 (equating to a 30.8 percent implied probability). Meanwhile, the odds of Rodgers retiring prior to Week 1 are listed at +700 (equating to a 4.8 percent implied probability).

That means that the betting odds are in favor of Rodgers leaving the Packers but continuing to play. SportsBetting.ag also listed the odds for what team Rodgers will be on in Week 1 if he does leave Green Bay. The Denver Broncos are currently the team with the best odds at +250.

While the Broncos would be an unexpected landing spot, they have a strong core in place. They went just 7-10 in 2021, but much of that was due to the shaky quarterback play of Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock. Denver does have several strong weapons to throw to, including Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, Courtland Sutton, and Noah Fant. Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams are also a nice duo in the backfield, and the Broncos have a stout defense too.

For what it is worth, Gordon appeared to be recruiting Rodgers after the Packers were eliminated on Saturday.

A-ROD Bronco ? 👀😂 — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) January 23, 2022

The 38-year-old Rodgers will not a free agent, but he has been mentioned in various trade scenarios thanks to the restructured contract that he agreed to with the Packers last offseason. As part of the contract, Green Bay will save almost $20 million against the cap if they trade Rodgers before next June. Rodgers himself addressed the topic of his future after the loss to the 49ers.

Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports